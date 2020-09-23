* Fake death case tomorrow * Fraudster ordered to appear in court * KG arm robbery case continuous today * Uncle committed to stand trial at High Court * Closing sub for alleged robbers

Fake death case tomorrow



THE trial to hear evidence into the case of a man who allegedly obtained $76,000 from a local pharmacist in Honiara by faking his own death will be fixed tomorrow.

Peter Fakaia is facing three counts of false pretences.

He appeared in court this week and his matter was further adjourned for fixing of trial dates before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison tomorrow.

A tentative trial date has been set down for August 31 to September 4.

The trial however did not proceed and so new trial dates will be fixed to hear this matter.

The alleged incidents in this mater occurred between 21 and 26 September 2019 in Honiara.

The prosecution alleged that Fakaia attended the People’s Pharmacy at Kwaimani building at the Kukum High way seeking medication.

The next day, he went back to the pharmacy complaining of allergies and was therefore given another medication and advised to see a doctor.

Later that same day, he called the pharmacy seeking allergies medication and went to collect them.

On 23 September at about 8 am, the complainant received a call through his office phone by a person purported to be the accused’s brother-in-law.

The complainant was informed by the accused’s brother-law that the accused he diagnosed died at the National Referral Hospital and was at the morgue.

The accused’s brother-in-law then allegedly demanded a compensation of $10, 000 for the cause of the death.

The complainant in total allegedly gave $76,000 to the so-called relatives of the accused of the accused’s death.

It was on 26 September that the accused contacted the police after finally realising that he might have been set up by the accused.

The next day, police arrested a person who came to collect the last portion of the money requested for the accused’s death.

Using the accused’s alleged associates; police finally arrested the accused after halting him in his vehicle at the Ranadi Roundabout.

Fraudster ordered to appear in court

THE man accused of obtaining more than $40,000 from an elderly retired doctor in 2018 and 2019 has been warned to turn up for his final interim mention on October 12.

It is ordered that if he fails to appear in court, a warrant of arrest will be issued for him.

Trial on the matter of Sam Ngedea will commence on October 26 and continue through to November 6.

This is to hear evidence in relation to the 25 counts of false pretence and 21 counts of demanding with menace against Ngedea.

His matter came before the court on Monday for an interim mention date.

The final interim mention date will be on October 12.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea warned that if Ngedea did not appear for the final interim mention, a warrant of arrest will be issued for him before the trial date.

Ngedea is facing charges in relation to allegations between 3 December 2018 and 20 July 2019 where he allegedly lied to an elderly doctor and obtained more than $40,000.

The prosecution alleged he collected the money on numerous occasions from the 78-year-old complainant at his motel in Honiara.

He claimed the money he collected were for compensation for the complainant trying to have sex with his mother named Mary.

The prosecution also alleged Ngedea would on different occasions, used different names such as George Ben, John Luke and Peter.

According to the allegation, Ngedea made an arrangement with a woman to meet the complainant.

It was a few days after a woman who identified herself as Mary went to see the complainant that Ngedea allegedly started to call and threaten the complainant for money.

Over a period of time, the accused collected a total of about $53, 000 from the complainant that he claimed for compensation and settlement of the matter outside of court.

The accused also allegedly obtained money from the complainant to assist him travel to New Zealand, and for boat repair.

As a result of this incident, the complainant’s business was allegedly bankrupt resulting in him leasing his property.

KG arm robbery case continuous today



PROSECUTION and defence will be submitting their closing submissions on the case of two men accused of robbing a man and his girlfriend at the King George field, East Honiara last August today.

Dimpton Dimu, 20, and Fredrick Dau, 22, had been tried in a trial for one count of armed robbery.

Their matter was mentioned in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was further adjourned to today.

Dimu was not present in court.

His lawyer Rodney Manebosa of the Public Solicitor’s Office said that according to information he received, Dimu ran away from home due to a family argument.

The closing submissions were listed to be made on Monday.

Public Prosecutor Steward Tonowane who stood on instructions of his colleague Patricia Tabepuda said the Crown will be filing their closing submission the following day.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea having heard from both counsels adjourned the matter to today to appear before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison.

This is for the presentations of the closing submissions.

The prosecution had called two witnesses and the two accused gave evidence for the defence case at the trial.

The two men were charged in relation to an allegation on 11 August 2019.

The alleged victim and his female friend were sitting near the fence at King George soccer field when the two accused and another person by the name of Nicky approached them.

This was after the soccer matches at King George field at about 7 pm.

The prosecution alleged Nicky who was armed with a bush knife slapped the complainant and then robbed some of his belongings.

The alleged victim, however, managed to escape while the accused were leading them to their hideaway and sought help from the nearby betel nut vendors.

A police vehicle on patrol also drove by at that time and the matter was reported to the police.

The two men were later arrested except for Nicky who is still on the run.

Uncle committed to stand trial at High Court





THE man accused of sexually abusing his five-year-old niece in 2017 will be facing trial in the High Court.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim is facing two counts of an indecent act on a child under 15 and one count of sexual intercourse with a child under 15.

A short form preliminary inquiry was conducted on his matter and the ruling handed down on Monday.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea said he had looked through the committal materials and found sufficient evidence to have the accused committed to stand trial in the High Court.

After making the committal order he then adjourned the matter to October 30.

That is when the accused will be making his first appearance in the High Court for this matter.

The charges relate to allegations between 1 July 2017 and 2 November 2017 in Honiara.

The accused allegedly indecently assaulted his young niece inside his bedroom and bathroom at the alleged victim’s father’s house.

The sexual intercourse incident allegedly occurred inside the accused’s bedroom as well.

In this matter the accused allegedly used his finger on the private body part of the alleged victim.

Bobby Harunari of Public Solicitor’s Office is representing the accused while Public Prosecutor Hellen Naqu is prosecuting.

