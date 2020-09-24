The Premier of Makira Ulawa Province Julian Maka’a says his Provincial Government wants first to establish a Town and Country Board (TCB) before it can set up other ordinances.

He made the brief statement this week in response to a suggestion by the Managing Director of Fresh Wind Guest House and former Member of the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly Noel Mamau for the government to consider setting up a Kira Kira Town Council.

Mr. Maka’a said his Executive Government will set up a Kira Kira Town and Country Planning Board soon, but since taking the MUP Administration at the beginning of the year, it has been concentrating on urgent issues facing the Province.

Earlier, Mr. Mamau said the Maka’a Government should set up the Kira Kira Town Council to ensure the proper upkeep of the Provincial Capital and its Market.





By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent