Samson Maneka being welcomed by the PM Sogavare, DPM Maelanga, Caucus Chairman Namson Tran and Minister for Mines Bradley Tovosia.

MEMBER of Parliament for North Guadalcanal Constituency, Hon. Samson Maneka has switched allegiance to the ruling Government.

Hon Maneka was a member of the Opposition Group before he moved to the Government recently.

A Government statement today said Hon Maneka has resigned from the Solomon Islands Democratic Party (SIDP) and has joined the Government’s Our Party.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has welcomed Maneka’s decision to join the Government during a brief meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Chairman of the Caucus Hon Namson Tran when welcoming Hon Maneka also echoed the same sentiments.

Hon Maneka said his intention to join the Government was because he wanted to support Government efforts to pursue important priority projects in his constituency.

“Gold Ridge Mining is a priority project that needs all parties to work together and I believe I can work together with the Government to assist our people and to progress this important project,” he said.

Hon Maneka said moving to the Government is also, what his constituents wanted.

“I am happy to join the Government and ready to work with the Government,” he said.

Mr. Maneka also thanked the Opposition Group for the past two years he had been with them.

The resignation of the MP for North Guadalcanal Constituency to the ruling Government has further boosted the Government's numerical strength.

- PM's Press Secretariat