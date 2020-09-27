SOLOMON Islands has backed the call to lift the 59 year old economic embargo on Cuba.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare highlighted this yesterday in his pre-recorded address at the 75th United Nation General Assembly.

He issued the call given that more than 80 local medical students have graduated from Cuba this year.

As such he expressed gratitude to Cuba for the training opportunity of Solomon islands medical students.

“In this regard, allow me to offer my deep thanks to Cuba for the training of our medical students.

“More than eighty Solomon Islands medical doctors having graduated from Cuban medical schools and a further eight more have graduated this year,” he said.

He then expressed the call to lift economic embargo on Cuba under the UN spirit.

“We note with concern the 59-year-old economic embargo imposed on Cuba remains in place and we reiterate the call for the lifting of the embargo within the spirit and purposes of the United Nations Charter,” he said.

The PM’s address is based on the theme; “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”

Due to travel restriction and COVID-19 most of the leaders around the globe have pre-recorded their address which was broadcasted live yesterday.

A number of issues were raised in his speech.