IMPROVEMENT Work on Auki Fish Market is currently under Way and is progressing to schedule.

The construction work mainly focuses on slabbing the fish market area as part of promoting a healthy environment and hygiene for fish vendors.

Assistance Auki market mistress Betty Kwanairara said the improvement of the Auki fish market is needed to give both buyers and sellers a healthy environment.

He said it is an additional development for the Auki market to improve hygiene and a healthy environment for fish market vendors and the public.

“Once the slabbing work is completed, it will provide a healthy environment and hygiene for fish vendors and the public.” Ms. Kwanairara said.

She explains the development of the Auki fish market was jointly funded by UN Women and the Malaita Province government under the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF).





By SOLOMON LOFANA

In Auki