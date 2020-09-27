The front view of the two tonne truck which was hit in the fatal accident.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Henderson Police Station have arrested a male person in relation to a fatal accident resulting in the death of an adult person at the Tenaru Market east of Honiara on Saturday morning, 26 September 2020.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Ishmael Vunagi said, the accident involved two vehicles, a two and a three-tonne truck just in front of the Tenaru Market.

PPC Vunagi said, “The two-tonne truck which was travelling in the westerly direction parked on the left side of the road in front of the market and the driver go out to buy betel nut.

“The driver returned and stood in front of his truck when the three-tonne truck, which was travelling in the easterly direction, veered off into the opposite lane and hit the driver of the two-tonne truck.

“The driver of the two-tonne truck die on the way to the hospital.

“The deceased from Guadalcanal Plains is currently at his home village. The post mortem will be done at his home,” he said.

He expressed condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.

At the same time calls on all parties in this tragic accident to refrain from taking the law into their own hands but allow police to deal with the matter.

