Naha Community High School teachers join in the World Teacher's celebrations in 2019.

World Teachers Day will be marked on Monday next week.

This was announced by the Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Education James Bosamata during the weekly talk-back show on Sunday.

He said the end of the term four one week break is now underway.

He said most schools will commence classes for term four next week on Tuesday.

This is because on Monday 5th October will World Teachers Day.

However, he explained there will be no major celebration due to COVID-19 and the social distancing issues.

He said teachers can organise their own celebration during the day at their own schools.|

