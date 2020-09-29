Malaita Provincial Assembly Speaker Ronnie Butala says his office is yet to receive any official confirmation of any motion of no confidence against Premier Daniel Suidani.

Speaking to local media yesterday Mr. Butala said at this point the looming motions is just rumor because his office is yet to receive any motion of no confidence notice.

He said for a motion of no confidence to be tabled during the full assembly meeting, the mover of the motion must submit the motion of no confidence two weeks before the meeting.

He said there is still time left to submit a motion of no confidence notice as the full assembly is scheduled for 19 October 2020.

Rumors regarding a possible motion of no confidence against the current Malaita Premier are circulating in Auki where the Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani is well aware of the rumor.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau