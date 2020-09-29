NATIONAL government through the Ministry of Provincial Government Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) has approved $500,000 (half a million) for each province to prepare and fight against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) Rollen Seleso last week.

He declared this on Thursday during the official commissioned of a new double-story classroom complex worth $4million at Lengana community on Simbo Island, Western Province.

“You may also be aware that the government has recently allocated a stimulus package of $500,000 per province to support your efforts in the fight against the COVID – 19,” he said.

He said the funding support will be wired to the provincial accounts once each of their (provincial government) budgets is passed.

“This fund will be transferred as soon as your revised budget is passed,’’ Mr. Seleso said.

It's understood most of the provincial governments are preparing for their full assembly meeting this month.

For some provinces, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is currently scrutinising the budget for the full sitting of the assembly.





By ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU