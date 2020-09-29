Malaita Provincial Fisheries Office in Auki, Malaita Province has finally destroyed the confiscated sea cucumber worth $90,000 on Monday.

The marine products were illegally purchased by three Chinese shops in Auki, May this year.

The confiscated sea cucumbers were destroyed by the Malaita Provincial Fisheries Office in Auki following approvals from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) in Honiara.

According to Malaita Provincial Fisheries Head Martin Jasper, those sea cucumbers were destroyed following instructions from the ministry head office based on the Fisheries Management Act.

Mr.Jasper said the total weight destroyed yesterday is 218 kilograms.

He explained that under the Fisheries Management Act, any confiscated sea cucumber must be destroyed and said the destruction of the sea cucumber yesterday is simply following the said Act.

Witnessing the destroying action yesterday were representatives from MFMR from Honiara, officers from Malaita Provincial Fisheries, Police, members of the public, and local media.

The destruction exercise occurred at around 11 am in the morning beside the Malaita Provincial Administration office.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau