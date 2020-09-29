Two Bougainvillean men aged 28 and 32 have been arrested for assaulting a police officer in the course of duty during an incident on Friday, 25 September 2020.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro in Choiseul Province made the arrest, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

Provincial Police Commander Choiseul Province Superintendent Vincent Eria said the two Bougainvilleans, who are brothers, have been allowed to remain at Taro and stay with a local businessman by the Principal Immigration Officer a week after the declaration of the closing of the common border with Papua New Guinea.

“They are to remain at Taro until the common border has been officially reopened.

“They have been arrested and dealt with during which it was discovered that one of the two suspects has an outstanding case of threatening with a firearm.

“The suspects were escorted from Taro to Gizo on 26 September to be remanded at the Gizo Correctional Centre to appear in Court on Monday (yesterday),” said PPC Eria.

Following the arrest of the two Bougainvillean men a member of the public uploaded information about the incident on Facebook.

Police at Taro took the poster of the information to the police station and spoke to him about the fact that his post could become a security threat to the communities at the common border region including people at Taro.

“I want to appeal to the youths and everyone using social media in Choiseul Province to use the media wisely and not to exaggerate information that may incite violence for something that is not true.



“Always think about the safety of our families before making any negative comments on social media,” said PPC Eria.

- Police Media