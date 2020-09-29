THE court has on Tuesday found Frank Firimolea guilty of breaking into the Honiara City Council (HCC) head office in 2018.

Firimolea was convicted after a trial on one count of office break-in.

Two civilians and two forensic officers gave evidence for the prosecution while Firimolea remain silent at the trial.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea yesterday found Firimolea guilty of the offence.

Following the judgment the matter was adjourned to October 2.

Police Prosecutor John Palmer Teula will be making an application under section 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code on that day.

This is to have the matter referred to the High Court for sentencing.

Firimolea broke into the HCC office on the night of 23 October 2018.

He gained entry into the building through the toilet room at the back of the building.

Firimolea went into the offices and then left with nothing except a bottle of perfume he found inside one of the offices.

The next morning police attended to the break-in and collected finger print samples.

The finger prints tests were carried out and were found to have matched’ Firimolea’s finger prints.

Another finger print test was conducted when Firimolea was arrested in December 2018 for this incident.

The test confirmed those finger prints belong to Firimolea.

Public Solicitor’s lawyer Rodney Manebosa represents the accused.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara