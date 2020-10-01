POLICE chief Mostyn Mangau says that police were merely assisting the High Court Sheriff in relation to the execution of an eviction order at Henderson, East of Honiara.

Mangau made this clarification following concerns raised by the public as to the police involvement in the execution of the eviction order.

“Police were there to provide support in terms of security and safety for people executing the enforcement order of eviction,” Mangau said.

Earlier reports had it that an eviction order was served to people unlawfully occupying the land owned by Samlinsun opposite the Don Bosco Technical Institute.

The public has raised criticisms of police involvement in the eviction order, of which, Mangau explained they were only assisting the High Court Sheriff.

Mangau explained that despite the notice being served, those people living unlawfully on the land refused to leave.

He added that the eviction order was then obtained and the High Court Sheriff requested police to support the Sheriff’s office to enforce the eviction order.

“Police in Guadalcanal Province supported the Sheriff’s office to enforce the eviction order.

“It is police’s duty to ensure people don’t take law into their own hands and create security issues during the exercise of the eviction order.”

Mangau said police are neutral and are not taking sides with any parties.

Mangau reminded people to follow the proper processes that are available if they are served with eviction orders.

“If you want to challenge a court-ordered eviction, go to the court,” Mangau further explained.





BY ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara