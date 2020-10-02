Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) National Traffic Department in Honiara have arrested one male person involved in a vehicle accident in front of the Rove Police Headquarters boom gate in Honiara early this morning (2 October 2020).

Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fredrick Satu says, “The driver was located at the scene and brought to the Traffic Department at the Honiara City Central Police station. An RBT test was conducted on the driver with the first test showing 175% alcohol in his blood and the second test showing 147% of alcohol in his blood. This is well above the prescribed level.”

“The results are very high for a person to be driving any vehicle and probability to cause an accident is high as resulted in this morning,” says Superintendent Satu.

He adds, “The suspect is in custody at the Honiara City Central Police Station awaiting to be sober before he will be dealt with later with a possible charge of careless driving and presence of alcohol in person’s blood.”

“If drivers continue to think that they can drink and drive then, unfortunately, we will see fatalities on our roads. There were two fatal accident cases recorded during the past two weeks in East Honiara and this morning the driver and his passenger were lucky to have escaped the same predicament.”

“Let us do the right thing. DO NOT drink and drive. You are basically putting your life and that of your passengers and other road users including pedestrians in danger. Follow our traffic laws. They are there to safeguard everyone,” says Superintendent Satu.

“I want to appeal to every driver, road users to be very cautious when using our roads, and ask for cooperation in working together as we continue to observe the State of Public Emergency in our country.”