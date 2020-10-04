 World teachers’ day today - Solomon Star News

World teachers’ day today
05 October 2020
Dr. Franco Rodie.


SOLOMON Islands will today join the rest of the world to mark the world teachers day but with minimal as only in respective schools.

Permanent Secretary (SP) of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) Dr. Franco Rodie said due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and with the latest result, the plan has already been put in place to have the day celebrated at the school level but only for teachers.

Dr. Rodie said there will be no classes today but schools who want to celebrate can do so in their respective schools.

He said classes are suspended today and will resume as normal by tomorrow Tuesday 6th October 2020.

By IAN M.KAUKUI  
