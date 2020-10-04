SCHOOLS within Honiara will continue their normal classes and programs despite the country recording its first COVID-19 case in Honiara.

Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Franco Rodie made the statement during a press conference on Sunday.

Dr. Rodie said following the announcement of the first case by the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, some school leaders have already issued statements of the plan to stop classes.

He said the COVID-19 Oversight Committee has identified the COVID-19 case as a low risk effect and that leaves with the ministry’s understanding that there’s no need to close schools.

“The reason is because the arrangement that have been made to manage the person who has contracted with the virus is well managed by the government,” he said.

Dr. Rodie there should not be any panic from school leaders, teacher, students and parents as the situation is currently under control by the responsible government officers.

He said the ministry expects that following the weeklong break last week, this week students should resume normal classes as of tomorrow (Tuesday).

“Several workshops have already conducted and organised to guide principals, teachers on what they need to do especially with the essential standard of procedures that we have outlined,” he said.

He said some of the important procedures are the control of school assemblies, social distancing, hygiene practising and of course to avoid spreading rumours.

He then urged teachers, students and parents not to panic but listen to the advice from the ministry and the government as the country is under the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Since the announcement of the first case, some schools in Honiara have advised their students not to attend classes until further notice.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara