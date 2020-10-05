

FORMER Prime Minister Gordon Darcy Lilo has been nominated as a candidate to contest the Central Honiara Constituency Bye-Election in November.

A statement from a group who called themselves ‘A Campaign Team’ for the Central Honiara Constituency Bye-Election in November 2020 said they are nominating Mr Lilo to contest.

“His ability and caliber convinced the team the most,” the statement said.

The statement said Mr Lilo first refused their “invitation” but after taking considerable amount of time to assess his potential, he humbly decided to run.

“We are happy, so as many people in the constituency, for his wise and critical decision to contest.

“Central Honiara is seen as Solomon Islands not as a constituency alone because of its diversity to host all the nine provinces in the country.

“Mr Lilo is not new to politics either and with his wealth of experiences; he is qualified to contest.

“There is high expectation of him to deliver and to serve the constituency if he is given the opportunity lead,” the statement said.

The team said despite any negative reactions, the constituency is now in a dire need for a true visionary leader.

“The constituency if not the entire country’s social, economic and security uncertainties must be fully realized.

“Mr Lilo offered his commitment to shoulder these responsibilities once he was elected into parliament in the upcoming bye-election.

“He is optimistic to making differences if he was given the opportunity to lead the constituency for the next three years,” the team’s statement added.

Mr Lilo’s nomination fee of $5000 is being paid by supporters as part of that invitation.

Mr Lilo’s nomination is expected to be formalized with the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) through the Returning Officer for Central Honiara Constituency this morning.

Closing of nomination for the by-election for Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal is tomorrow.

North East Guadalcanal parliamentary seat was recently vacated by Jamie Vokia and the Central Honiara parliamentary seat vacated by John Moffat Fugui.

Both seats were left vacant as results of election petitions which were upheld by the high court following the 2019 National General Election.

The election campaign period began from the 22nd September to midnight on the 16th November, 2020, for these two by elections.

Voters from these constituencies will go to the poll on the same day which is on the 18th November, 2020.

There is no voter registration update for these by elections; therefore, all voters registered for the 2019 NGE will remain as approved by the Electoral Commission.