STUDENTS occupying the quarantine stations have been warned against verbally abusing authorised officers because its an offense.

This followed reports that some occupants at the quarantine centres have abused officers which is now a subject of investigation by the Oversight Committee.

Attorney General (AG) John Muria Junior during a press conference yesterday said they have received reports of verbal abuse and rude behavior on staff working at quarantine centers.

He said its an offense to abuse any authorised officers.

“I want to tell them that it is an offense to abuse any authorized officer.”

Muria Junior issued a strong warning that those found will be dealt with.

“You will be identified and dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He added such behaviour is a serious matter and it will not be taken lightly.

Special Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Jimmie Rodgers said the abuse involves shouting and swearing.

“The swearing are not only leveled at the authorised officers, it is also leveled against our politicians,” he said.

Dr Rodgers appeal for respect because of government’s effort to bring them home.

"The message to our students is that Government has sacrificed money from the majority of other Solomon Islanders to bring you home through budget reallocation so the least Government expects from you is to abide by the protocols,” said Dr Jimmie Rodgers, Co-Chair of the Oversight Committee at a Press Conference yesterday.

The reports of verbal abuse and rude behavior have raised concerns to the Government to remind those in quarantine of penalties for breach of protocols during the current State of Public Emergency.

AG Muria Junior yesterday warned that anyone found guilty of breaching quarantine protocols is liable to pay a fine of SB$10,000.00 or five years imprisonment or both.