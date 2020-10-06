GOVERNMENT’s number one objective now is to stop COVID-19 from further spreading in the country.

This was highlighted by Robson Djokovic Chief of Staff (COS) at the Prime Ministers Office on Monday during a press conference.

The country over the weekend recorded its first in-country COVID-19 case.

A returning student from the Philippines was believed to have contracted the virus in Manila before traveling home.

Mr Djokovic highlighted that government’s two overarching policies is to sustain the economy and to prevent COVID from entering the country.

“Now, that the virus has landed on our country, the primary objective now is to prevent it from spreading.

“This means all measures, all protocols, all preparedness, responses, actions that have been put in place over the past months are now being activated,” he said.

He said a number of measures to be implemented will be discussed by Cabinet today.

“This will be announced and to be implemented progressively over the coming days while the situation is being monitored,” he said.

The hard working COS said government will ensure to prevent the virus from spreading out of the quarantine centres.

“We will do everything within our powers to prevent the virus from spreading out of the quarantine centres,” he said.

He appeals to the public to comply with the measures that Cabinet will announce soon.

Mr Djokovic further reiterated there are still no plans for any general lockdown or extreme measures to be taken.

He also expressed that its disappointing that the country no longer has the ‘COVID free’ status, but added, its government’s intention to contain the spread or even eliminate it.

“But if the virus can be managed properly and eradicate it then this would be a testimony of the hardwork of our frontliners and government agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Helath and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana yesterday said the first confirmed patient is still at the NRH Isolation ward under medical attention by Isolation doctors and nurses.

“The patient remains asymptomatic meaning that although he has tested positive for COVID-19 he is not feeling sick or showing COVID-19 signs of fever, coughing etc.

“This is normal as there are some cases of COVID-19 who remain asymptomatic,” he said.

Two students who are in close contact with the first positive case tested negative.