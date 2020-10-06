A FORMER Central Banker has confirmed her intention to contest the Central Honiara by-election next month.

Pauline Radoe Firisua said she would be contesting as an “Independent” candidate.

“I am contesting for our children, women, youth and family in this by-election,” Mrs. Firisua said after settling her fee and other election requirements this afternoon.

“I wanted to secure the Central Honiara seat for them,” she added.

Mrs Firisua served with the Central Bank of Solomon Islands for over 10 years, specializing in the GIS system, before moving to the Ministry of Health and Medical Service where she worked as a statistician.

After her retirement from the ministry, she continued to voluntarily serve in various faith-based organisations such as Sunday School, Child Evangelism, Trauma Counselling, and Boys & Girls Brigade.

“Faith-based learning helps our children to travel a smooth journey in life as better citizens.

“I’ve learned over the last 30 years that we, as a country, have not done enough for our children.

“I wanted to see a secured future for our children.

“I believe our children deserve a better and brighter future.”

Mrs Firisua said she decided to have a go at the election after much prayer and consultation.

The by-election will be held on 18 November 2020.