60yr old nabbed for alleged rape - Solomon Star News

A 60-year-old man is facing four charges of allegedly having sexual intercourse with an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019 at the same location in Noro, Western Province.

Both matters were reported to the police at the Noro Police Station on 23 September 2020 and the defendant was arrested the next day 24 September 2020, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said, according to initial reports, the defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with the first victim who was eight years old at that time on three different occasions at unknown dates in 2018 in a hut the defendant was living in the Black Town area of Noro.

The second victim, who was 10 years old at that time was allegedly raped by the 60-year old defendant between 12 midday and 1 pm on 20 September 2019 as she was returning from school.

The incident reportedly happened in the defendant’s hut in the Black Town area of Noro, said Superintendent Lenialu.

He explained, the defendant has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 15 years contrary to section 139 (10) of the Penal Code(Amendment Sexual Offences) Act 2016.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Court at a later date.

“I call on all men in the Western Province to respect our young girls and women. Such offences as alleged will ruin the lives of the victims for the rest of their lives. I also want to remind parents to look after your young girls and make sure they are always in the company of an adult so they are not easily enticed by men who have evil intentions,” said PPC Chief Superintendent Lenialu.